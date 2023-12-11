More Good Money After Bad For Ukraine?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) President Joe Biden is pushing hard for more Ukraine money and resisting, at least so far, Republican efforts to put strong border security provisions into the aid bill.



There are negotiations between the White House and Republicans on the border issue, but so far there has been no breakthrough. It looks more and more as if Biden will try and stonewall the Republicans and get his Ukraine money without strings.

That helps explain why Biden has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr

Zelensky to Washington. Zelensky just

attended the inauguration for Argentina's new president, Javier Milei.



His appearance in Argentina (where he also had a brief dialog with Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orbán) is hard to explain as the battlefield situation in Ukraine is deteriorating.



Milei is sympathetic to Ukraine, but Argentina can offer nothing other than sympathy, as the country is bankrupt. (So, too, is Ukraine, but the US and EU are underwriting its budget.)

Milei can offer Zelensky hugs but no cash. Image: Twitter

Zelensky has been invited by

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to address the US Senate, probably in a closed meeting. House Speaker Mike Johnson also will meet with Zelensky. The Biden administration hopes Zelensky's appearance will push support for Ukraine aid over the top.

The White House may be right. Republicans are somewhat divided on aid to Ukraine although united on wanting to close the US southern border.