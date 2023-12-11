Hungary's Threats To Block Support For Ukraine Harm Principles Of EU Unity - Nauseda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungary's threats to block further support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union undermine the principle of EU unity.

This opinion was expressed by the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, Ukrinform reports, referring to LRT .

"Hungary is harming the principle of unity, so if we don't get a positive answer (regarding Ukraine - ed.), a positive conclusion, there will be more and more voices that threaten and deny the principle of unity," he said, adding that he believes Ukraine's membership in the EU is also beneficial to Hungary.

Nauseda expressed hope that Ukraine and Moldova will be invited to start official negotiations on EU membership.

Lithuania's: Hungary's position on Ukraine "clash of ideologies"

"We will use all tools to convince Hungary to change their mind," the Lithuanian leader emphasized.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended that the European Council open negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. It also recommended, under certain conditions, to open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and grant the status of a candidate country to Georgia.

In December, the European Council is expected to consider the issue of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Photo: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas