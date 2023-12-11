Uralchem Group Sends 23,000 Tonnes Of Fertiliser To Zimbabwe In Fight Against Food Crisis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Leading fertiliser producer Uralchem Group has announced the successful loading and departure of a humanitarian shipment carrying over 23,000 tonnes of fertilisers destined for Zimbabwe. The vessel, loaded at ports in Riga, Latvia, and Ghent, Belgium, is currently en route to the port of Beira in Mozambique, from where the fertilizers will be transported by land to their final destination.

This shipment, comprised of bulk potash and NPKS fertilisers, marks the fourth donation in Uralchem's series of humanitarian fertiliser deliveries to Africa. To date, the Group has donated over 100,000 tonnes of fertilizers to the continent, with over 77,000 tonnes shipped from European Union ports and warehouses in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). The previous deliveries were made to Malawi and Kenya, and now Zimbabwe will benefit from this vital assistance.

As part of UNCTAD-led efforts to address the global food crisis, the WFP has chartered a vessel to transport this latest consignment. Uralchem Group is covering the sea freight and other delivery costs, demonstrating their commitment to supporting sustainable development and addressing food security challenges.

This initiative aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal #2:“End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture.” Uralchem's generous donation will help alleviate the unprecedented global food crisis and prevent crop losses in Zimbabwe, a country facing the risk of famine.

Dmitry Konyaev, CEO of Uralchem JSC, stated :“Fertilisers are an integral part of the global food security system, which relies on stability of food production. As one of the key suppliers of mineral fertilisers to international markets including Africa, and a company with a proud mission to create a world without hunger, we see our exceptional role in doing whatever we can to ensure food security in those parts of the world where people may face food shortages. We shall be looking forward to seeing Zimbabwean farmers getting our fertilizers, using it properly and eventually reaping a fruitful harvest.”