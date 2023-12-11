COP28 President Talks Significant Progress Of Its Participants

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. During the 28th
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP28) in Dubai, participants made substantial progress,
said COP28 President, head of the ADNOC national oil company (UAE)
Sultan Al Jaber, Trend reports.
“But we're not done yet. Real-economy stakeholders' efforts, as
well as continuing leadership from high-level officials, will be
important to attaining positive results and maintaining a strong
emphasis on action. The entire society is committed to carrying the
COP28 outcomes forward and making them tangible development and
peace," he noted.
