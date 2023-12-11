Tajikistan And Iran Explore More Extensive Co-Op In Banking Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11. Tajikistan's
Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, and Iran's Vice
President and Head of Plan and Budget Organisation (PBO), Davoud
Manzour, deliberated on cooperation in the banking sphere, Trend reports.
During the meeting, which took place in Tajikistan's Dushanbe,
the parties explored strengthening trade and economic cooperation,
attracting Iranian companies to Tajikistan's free economic zones,
fostering collaboration in various economic sectors, and other
mutually interesting matters.
At the meeting's conclusion, both sides expressed readiness to
expand their collaboration.
The relationship between Tajikistan and Iran is strengthening.
On November 8, 2023, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited
Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital, leading a significant political and
economic delegation.
Throughout the visit, Tajikistan and Iran inked 18 agreements
outlining their collaboration. These agreements encompass a trade
and economic roadmap spanning 2023 to 2030, visa requirement
waivers, joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, transportation
and transit pacts, emergency management strategies, the
establishment of a joint free trade zone, cultural and educational
initiatives, among others.
