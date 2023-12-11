Analyst claims West considers BRICS growth as ‘direct threat’

(MENAFN) According to independent analyst Jackie Shandu, the West perceives the expanding influence of the BRICS alliance as a direct threat, as it jeopardizes the traditional Western relationship with the Global South. Shandu, speaking to RT on Sunday, emphasized that the West's concern lies in the potential disruption of what he described as a "parasitic" relationship, wherein wealth and riches are extracted directly at the expense of the rest of the world.



The recent proposal for cooperation between BRICS and the European Union, put forth by South Africa's chief representative to the European Union, Tokozile Xasa, has raised alarms in the West. Shandu argues that such collaboration would signify a shift where the West can no longer exclusively enjoy the benefits derived from its historically exploitative relationship with the developing world.



Shandu contends that the West's economic and industrial dominance has been maintained by exploiting weaker countries, allowing them to remain highly industrialized, high-income, and wealthy economies. The expansion of BRICS, particularly giving a global stage to the developing world, poses a direct threat to this established dynamic, challenging the status quo.



BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, envisions itself as a competitor to the current Western-dominated global economic order and the military-industrial complex.



Shandu emphasizes that a more organized BRICS would significantly alter the balance of power, reducing the influence of undemocratic institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank while promoting a more democratic structure within the United Nation Security Council.



Shandu suggests that Europe is gradually recognizing this reality, but there is no consensus on the next steps. He characterizes the situation as a battle between the "forces of light and darkness," where entrenched interests may resist the shift toward more equitable global relations.



The evolving dynamics between BRICS and the West highlight the broader geopolitical struggle for influence and the reshaping of the global order. As the BRICS alliance continues to assert itself, the consequences for established power structures and international relations may become increasingly pronounced.





