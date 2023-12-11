Romanian & Bulgarian Media Widely Covered President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Serbia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Serbia on a business
visit. He had several meetings. These meetings were at the center
of attention of Romanian and Bulgarian media, Azernews reports.
Romanian and Bulgarian media widely covered President Ilham
Aliyev's comments at the opening ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria
gas pipeline.
Romania's national news agencies AGERPRES, Adevarul, Digi 24,
Bulgaria's national news agency BTA, and news portals Cross,
Shum, 24 hours, news, plovdiv24, pronews, Vesti TV
channel disseminated materials on the visit. It was noted that
President Ilham Aliyev described the ceremony as a proof of
friendship and strategic partnership, and emphasized that the gas
pipeline will contribute to ensuring the energy security of Serbia
and Bulgaria, as well as Europe. It is informed that the gas
pipeline provides transit of natural gas from Azerbaijan and the
Caspian region to the countries of Central Europe. Thanks to the
interconnector, Serbia will start supplying natural gas from
Azerbaijan. The article says that the utilization of the pipeline
will ensure Serbia's energy security and provide additional
capacity for supplies to Eastern and Central European countries.
The commissioning of the interconnector is of strategic importance
both for Serbia and the European Union. It is reported that within
the framework of the agreement signed by the Serbian side with
Bulgartransgaz, from next year to 2026, up to 400 million cubic
meters of gas from Azerbaijan will be supplied to this country.
After 2027, this volume may increase up to three times.
Bulgaria's National News Agency BTA, pronews,
Vestnikstroitel, news portals 24 chasa, BNT TV channel and
other media reported on the one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. At the
meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of
friendship and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan
and Bulgaria in various fields. The opening of the Serbia-Bulgaria
gas pipeline was emphasized. Discussions were organized on all
important topics of bilateral and economic relations between the
countries of mutual interest. Talking of the importance of the Ring
of Solidarity initiative, the leaders of the two countries once
again emphasized the significance of this project in terms of
expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European
Union and Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring gas supplies to
Europe.
It is worth mentioning that the construction of the new
109-kilometer-long gas pipeline between the Serbian cities of Nis
and Dimitrovgrad took one year. The total length of the
Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector is 170 kilometers and continues to
Novi Iskar near Sofia.
MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107569158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.