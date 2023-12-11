Plan by Conservative rebels to destabilize UK PM`s government to reinstall Boris as leader

(MENAFN) A reported plan among Conservative rebels to destabilize United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government and reinstall Boris Johnson as leader has surfaced, according to the Daily Mail. The alleged scheme comes amid growing worries within the Tory party over declining poll figures and rising support for the opposition Labour Party, particularly as a general election is anticipated next year. The recent high-profile departures of former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick have heightened concerns about Sunak's authority.



The Daily Mail, citing anonymous Conservative MPs, suggests that discontented Tory insiders are actively exploring ways to challenge Sunak's leadership. As Sunak faces a crucial vote on his flagship Rwanda migrant-handling plan, the rebellion is gaining momentum. The publication claims that peerages are being offered to potential rebels in an effort to persuade them to align with party directives. The tabloid suggests that dissatisfied Tories might aim to "crash" the Sunak government through a series of Commons votes and vocal interventions, humorously referred to as an 'Advent calendar of sh*t.'



Moreover, the Daily Mail cites anonymous sources within the party who believe that Boris Johnson, who stepped down as prime minister in September 2022, is the only figure equipped with the necessary skills to challenge Labour leader Keir Starmer.



The article also highlights the impact of the Reform Party, the successor to Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, which is reportedly diverting votes that would have otherwise gone to the Conservatives. The prospect of a "dream ticket" featuring Johnson and Farage is mentioned as a potential strategy. Additionally, Farage's appearance on a popular United Kingdom reality television series is noted as a factor contributing to increased support for the influential Brexit architect.



As tensions within the Conservative party come to the forefront, the article delves into the intricate dynamics shaping the potential comeback of Boris Johnson and the challenges faced by Rishi Sunak in maintaining party unity. The outcome of the reported rebellion and its implications for the United Kingdom's political landscape are subjects of keen interest and speculation.



