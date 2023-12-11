Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 84 Times, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 10, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 84 times, having fired 435 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Eleven Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An educational institution and a health facility were hit in the city of Kherson.

Following Russian attacks, two people received injuries.

A reminder that, on December 10, 2023, Russian troops launched three missile strikes and 61 air strikes , and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 67 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Photo: illustrative