Khasawneh Meets Counterparts, UN Chief At Doha Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh in Doha on Sunday held separate meetings with Qatari and Palestinian counterparts and the United Nations secretary-general that went over bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.



The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 21st Doha Forum, which opened on Sunday in Qatar's capital.



Held under the patronage of Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the two-day forum brings together leaders, politicians, and decision makers to discuss regional, economic and global developments, environmental sustainability, food security and artificial intelligence.

During a meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Khasawneh underlined the "deep-rooted" Amman-Doha relations and the countries' keenness on advancing them at all levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Khasawneh conveyed the greeting of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, emphasising mutual wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Qatari people. In return, Sheikh Mohammed extended Sheikh Tamim's greetings to King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein, expressing hopes for further development and prosperity to Jordanians.

Khasawneh said that Qatar enjoys a“distinguished" status for Jordanians, underlying the two identical views of the two countries' leaderships and peoples on several regional and international matters.



The two premiers also stressed the importance of halting the“brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, ensuring a continued flow of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, and protecting civilians”, according to Petra.

Khasawneh commended Qatar's efforts facilitating humanitarian truces and the exchange of prisoners in an attempt to reach a ceasefire. Sheikh Mohammed, in turn, lauded the Kingdom's relentless endeavours to stop the attack on Gaza and providing medical and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.



Also on Sunday, Khasawneh met with his Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

The two premiers discussed the“imperative need to halt the heinous Israeli attack on Gaza” and resolve the long-running conflict according to

the two-state solution and relevant international legitimacy that guarantee the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Khasawneh also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and stressed the need for intensified international effort to end the war on Gaza, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and protect civilians.