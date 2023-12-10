               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russians Shell Sumy Region Eight Times On Sunday


12/10/2023 8:08:59 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, December 10, the Russian army shelled Sumy region eight times.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

“Throughout the day, Russians launched 8 shelling attacks on the border territories and settlements of Sumy region. As many as 52 explosions were recorded. The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda came under fire,” the report says.

According to the administration, the enemy shelled Seredyna-Buda community with mortars (10 explosions), Krasnopillia community – mortar shelling (3 explosions) and shelling with the help of an FPV drone (1 explosion), automatic small arms. The enemy fired a grenade launcher at Velyka Pysarivka community (28 explosions). Five mines were dropped on Nova Sloboda community. Bilopillia community came under MLRS attacks (5 explosions).

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, December 9, Russian troops shelled the border area of Sumy region 20 times. Seven communities came under enemy fire.

Photo is illustrative

