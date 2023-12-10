GCC Chief Calls For Increasing Humanitarian Aid For Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Sunday underlined to increase the humanitarian aid provided to the Gaza Strip population.

A statement issued by the GCC General Secretariat said that Al-Budaiwi made his call during a meeting with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim in the Qatari capital Doha, during his participation in the 21st edition of the Doha Forum.

The Secretary-General renewed the GCC firm commitment to exerting all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip.

He called for an immediate a ceasefire in the Strip to facilitate the provision of relief and humanitarian aid.

He urged full abidance by the international humanitarian standards and bringing to accountability the perpetrators of the heinous Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

Al-Budaiwi warned that the current crisis would have negative repercussions on all aspects in the Gaza Strip and the region.

They also touched upon a number of topics of common interest. (end)

sss









MENAFN10122023000071011013ID1107566981