Zaved Akhtar, Eric Walker, Yasir Azman New FICCI President, SVP, VP Respectively

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Zaved Akhtar, Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited has been elected the President of Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the tenure of 2024-2025. Eric M Walker, Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh and Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone Limited have also been elected the Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively for the same tenure.



The new Board of Directors of the chamber was announced during FICCI's 60th Annual General Meeting on December 6 held at a city hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaved Akhtar, President-Elect, FICCI said,“It is with great honour and a sense of profound responsibility that I accept the role of the President of FICCI, a chamber that has been fundamental in sculpting the economic fabric of our nation. Since its inception, FICCI has been a driving force in transforming Bangladesh into a beacon of investment-bringing in 90 per cent of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and fostering a business-friendly ecosystem that has been instrumental in the growth journey of the country.”

“Together, we will not only uphold the chamber's illustrious legacy but also amplify its impact, and work towards the nation's vision of evolving into a smart and advanced economy by 2041,” he added.

Zaved Akhtar will succeed Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, who served FICCI as the President for the period of 2022-2023.

The newly elected 15 members of Board of Directors will take charge on January 01, 2024, after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent board on December 31, 2023.

Outgoing members and newly elected Board of Directors of FICCI and representatives of FICCI member companies were also present at the AGM.

