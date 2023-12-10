SCZONE, GPHA Explore Collaborative Opportunities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Waleid Gamal Eldien, CEO of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), welcomed a delegation from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), led by Isaac Osei, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. The visit aimed to explore potential collaborations in the ports and logistics service sectors.

The SCZONE's commitment to fostering partnerships with African nations was underscored at the outset, with emphasis on sharing expertise in port management and operations. Such collaboration with the GPHA aligns with SCZONE's strategic goal of bolstering supply chains across Africa, positioning Ghanaian ports as pivotal hubs for West African trade.

Gamal Eldien showcased the economic zone's advancements in enhancing its six ports along the Red and Mediterranean Seas. Noteworthy achievements include the provision of diverse services, particularly ship bunkering with both conventional and eco-friendly fuels.

He proudly referenced the East Port Said port's global ranking as the tenth-largest container port, as reported by the World Bank in 2022.

The SCZONE's dedication to infrastructure development was highlighted, detailing efforts to modernize docks and storage areas to accommodate a variety of enterprises. Additionally, the expansion of logistics zones is underway to address local market demands and foster global supply chain integration.

Isaac Osei of the GPHA echoed the sentiment of seizing the opportunity for mutual growth with the SCZONE. He elaborated on the GPHA's oversight of two significant West African ports: Tema and Takoradi. The Port of Tema, situated on the Gulf of Guinea's coastline, stands as Ghana's largest seaport. Meanwhile, the Port of Takoradi serves not only Ghana but also the landlocked nations of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Osei highlighted a major ongoing project at the Port of Takoradi, funded by the African Development Bank at $137m. This initiative aims to construct a 200-meter berth dedicated to ship maintenance.

In conclusion, Osei emphasized that partnering with Egypt through the SCZONE would significantly bolster development strategies in Ghana and West Africa, with far-reaching benefits for the entire African continent.