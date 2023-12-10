Think-Tank Report Highlights China's People-Centred Development Approach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Guangzhou, China: The research report 'The Humanomics in the New Era' recently released at 5th World Media Summit highlights China's approach towards people-centred development.

The report was released by New China Research (NCR), the think-tank under Xinhua News Agency on December 3.

Themed“Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development,” the 5th WMS was attended by more than 450 representatives of nearly 200 institutions, including media outlets, think-tanks and international organizations, from over 100 countries and regions.

The World Media Summit is an essential high-end platform for media exchange and coordination. It was jointly launched in 2009 by a collection of globally acclaimed media organizations including Xinhua News Agency, the Associated Press, Reuters, among others.

The report sheds light on China's practice of a new development format that underscores the symbiotic relationship between humanities and economy.

“Humanomics regards 'put people in the first place' as the top priority throughout the path to Chinese modernization. It focuses on meeting people's aspirations for a better life, striving for common prosperity for all, promoting human capital development for a great cause, and aiming for a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature,” the report reads.

Humanomics in the new era, according to report, endows economic development with profound humanistic value, focusing on the mutual stimulation and development of humanities and economy.“Culture has become a solid foundation and catalyst for high-quality economic development. Cultural prosperity may inspire the development of people, economy, and society to meet people's diversified, multi-faceted needs at various levels in exploring modernization.”

Addressing the report launch ceremony, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua and chairman of the academic committee of NCR, said that the Communist Party of China, along with its people, has persistently expanded the Chinese path to modernization on the new journey of the new era.

“China is progressing toward high-quality development as it pursues the symbiotic interaction of humanities and economy, creating a new model for human advancement and attaining globally acclaimed achievements,” Fu added.

“Humanomics in the new era” has gradually taken shape, demonstrating distinct features that emphasize the symbiosis of culture and economy, promote a people-centred philosophy of development, and highlight the integration of tradition and modernity, he noted.

Fu noted,“Xinhua News Agency anticipates fostering exchanges and collaboration with media outlets worldwide using platforms including the World Media Summit, propelling new advancements in the reporting and research of humanomics in the new era.”

The report indicates that Humanomics in the new era embodies a profound methodology and focuses on the three major elements: people, culture and economy. It stresses the dialectical relationship between material and spirit, inheritance and development, tradition and modernization, fairness and efficiency, and self-reliance and mutual learning.

“Humanomics in the new era is made in China, but its innovative achievements and opportunities to realize modernization may serve the whole world.”

It adds:“Humanomics in the new era adheres to the people-centered development idea.”

A copy of the research report during the launching event.

The report reveals that in recent years, over 70% of the national government expenditures have been improving people's livelihood in China. Take 2022, for example, education accounted for 15.1% of general government budget expenditures; social security and employment accounted for 14.1%; health accounted for 8.7%; agriculture, forestry, and water accounted for 8.6%; general public service accounted for 8.1%; and urban and rural community accounted for 7.4%.

“The creative transformation and innovative development of fine Chinese traditional culture have energized modern economic and social development. The museum craze, the intangible cultural heritage craze, and the craze for traditional festivals have swept across the country.”

Other speakers who shared their insights at the event include Martin Jacques, former senior fellow at the Department of Politics and International Studies, Cambridge University; Zheng Yongnian, chairman of the Guangzhou Institute of the GBA; Maria Bernarda Llorente, president of Telam in Argentina.

They agreed that China has explored a path where human and economic development thrive together as it pursues high-quality development, adding that this experience is worth studying. The bilingual edition of the research report, titled in both Chinese and English, has been published by Xinhua Publishing House.

The Chinese version of the report, along with English, French and Russian versions, was simultaneously released across the globe.