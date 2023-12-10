White House: US forefront of global attempts to aid people in Gaza

(MENAFN) In the midst of Israel's military operations in Gaza, the White House has asserted that the United States is at the forefront of international efforts to assist civilians in the region. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby claimed that the United States is surpassing all other nations in providing aid and relief to the people of Gaza while concurrently pressuring Israel to exercise caution in its bombing campaign.



During a press briefing, Kirby emphasized President Joe Biden's active role in leading the efforts to deliver essential supplies such as trucks, food, water, medicine, and fuel to the people of Gaza. The spokesperson challenged others to name a nation that is doing more than the United States to alleviate the suffering of Gazans, asserting that the United States is committed to preventing civilian casualties and facilitating aid distribution.



Despite the Biden administration unveiling aid packages for Gaza, including a recent USD21 million allocation for food, shelter, and other purposes, concerns have been raised about the United State`s role as Israel's primary military donor. Kirby addressed this by stating that the United States is urging Israeli counterparts to exercise caution and deliberation in their military operations. However, the United States continues to provide substantial support to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) through weapons and munitions.



In addition to the annual aid authorized under previous legislation, which allocated USD38 billion for Israel's military between the fiscal years 2019 and 2028, the United States has supplied thousands of bombs to the IDF following a deadly attack by Hamas on October 7. The complex dynamics of United States involvement in both humanitarian aid and military support have sparked discussions about the nation's role in the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilian populations in Gaza.



