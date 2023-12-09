President Of Senegal Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of Senegal HE Macky Sall arrived in Doha Saturday evening to participate in Doha Forum.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhroo and Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the State of Qatar, HE Dr. Mouhamed Habibou Diallo.