Israel-Palestine War: 10 Latest Updates US Veto On Ceasefire, Ammunition Sale, Rising Death Toll And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the Israel-Palestine war continues to affect human lives, here are 10 latest updates from the conflict involving Hamas and Israeli forces of Israeli hostageSahar Baruch, an Israeli hostage, has died in Hamas captivity. His death was confirmed on Saturday by Kibbutz Be'eri. Sahar was taken hostage on October 7. A video by Hamas claimed Baruch's death occurred during an Israeli rescue attempt. The Israel Defense Forces refute this, stating Hamas murdered Baruch veto on ceasefireIsrael's military's air and ground offensive in Gaza continues after a US veto at the UN Security Council blocked a resolution for an immediate ceasefire. This move faced global condemnation. Many have criticised it as enabling continued violence Read: US lawmakers seeks removal of Harvard, Penn, MIT presidents as Israel-Hamas war divides campusGazans face bombardmentOver two million Palestinians in Gaza, confined in a small area, endure ongoing Israeli bombardment. Even areas declared as safe zones by Israel are not targeted approves ammunition saleThe Joe Biden administration, amid growing global calls for a ceasefire, maintains its stance against an indefinite truce. The US State Department has sanctioned an urgent sale of substantial tank ammunition to Israel, totalling over $106 million and encompassing nearly 14,000 rounds Read: Israel to seek US military backing? Biden govt fears 'broader conflict' with Iran, Lebanon-based Hezbollah amid Gaza warBritish surgeon testifies on war crimesGhassan Abu Sitta, a British Palestinian surgeon with Doctors Without Borders, gave testimony to a British war crimes investigation unit about his experiences in Gaza.S. Jaishankar speaks to Palestinian PMIndia's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the Gaza situation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. India reaffirmed its longstanding position on Palestine death toll in GazaThe Palestinian health ministry in Gaza reported over 17,700 deaths. Around two-thirds of them are women and children, with many missing under rubble. Israeli estimates indicate at least 7,000 Hamas militants have been killed Read: Israel-Hamas war: Dozens 'stripped down to underwear' in Gaza after 'mass detention' | 5 PointsAnalysis of civilian deathsAn Israeli analysis found civilian deaths in Gaza exceeding global averages for conflict zones. Yagil Levy, a sociology professor, noted a 61% civilian death rate in this conflict, Al Jazeera reported confirms employee deathsThe UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported 133 employee deaths in Gaza. The agency expressed grave concerns over the untenable situation for civilians in the region. Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital in Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza, confirmed receiving 71 of these bodies and 160 injured people Palestinians killedIsraeli soldiers, on December 9, killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank. One more Palestinian man died from injuries during an Israeli raid the previous day. As per AP, 274 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the Israel-Palestine conflict two months back.(With agency inputs)

