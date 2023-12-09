Palestinian Death Toll Tops 17,700 From Israeli Occupation Onslaught On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- At least 17,700 people have been martyred and nearly 48,780 others wounded during the ongoing onslaught by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip, local health authorities said on Saturday evening.

Over the past hours, the Israeli occupation army has committed 20 horrific carnages that claimed dozens of lives, including members of whole families in residential areas and schools such as Khalifa School in north Gaza.

Many wounded people were left to bleed to death while scores of displaced people are left in disastrous conditions with neither food, drinkable water nor medicines, according to medical sources.

An ambulance came under fire from the Israeli occupation forces while evacuating injured persons to the European Hospital in Gaza.

Two medics were injured in the attack which damaged the ambulance and raised the number of targeted ambulances to 57.

The Israeli occupation forces maintain the siege on Kamal Odwan and Al-Awdeh hospitals.

Israeli snipers shot dead two medics and heavily pregnant women upon their arrival at hospital for giving birth, the sources added. (end)

