Seventeen Settlements In Kharkiv Region Come Under Russian Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian invasion army shelled 17 settlements across Kharkiv region, employing mortars and artillery, and launched airstrikes at another four populaces.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who delivered the report via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"More than 17 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar strikes in the past day,” Syniehubov wrote.

He added that the enemy airstrikes targeted the settlements of Ivanivka, Synkivka, Pishchane, and Podoly in the Kupiansk district.

Russian forces fire 318 shells atregion in past day, civilian injured

According to the official, in the village of Tsaredarivka, Lozova district, a shop was destroyed and a household was damaged as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike. No casualties were reported.

In the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district, at 08:40, a residential building and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the strike. Thirty-seven household lost access to gas supply. Work is underway to repair the damaged main.

During the day, bomb squads with the State Emergency Service inspected more than 5.4 hectares of territory and neutralized 48 explosive objects.

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 62 times in the past day, employing mortars, artillery, MLR systems, tanks, aviation, and drones.