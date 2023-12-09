Matrix Comsec Shone Bright At IFSEC 2023 By Revealing State-Of-The-Art Security And Telecom Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 9th December, 2023: With a three-decade history, Matrix has established itself as a renowned global entity in the fields of Telecom and Security. Catering to organizations of varying sizes, Matrix is widely recognized for its commitment to excellence, offering comprehensive solutions in Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance and Telecom. Designed to address the diverse communication and security requirements of businesses, Matrix remains a steadfast provider of advanced and all-encompassing enterprise solutions.



Matrix is unwavering in its dedication to providing technology-driven solutions with a primary focus on ensuring customer satisfaction. This commitment is realized through the development of top-tier products derived from in-house research and design initiatives. With a deliberate allocation of resources, 40% of our workforce is devoted to the continuous pursuit of innovation in research and development. The outcome is a comprehensive portfolio that includes over 60 technologically advanced products spanning four distinct domains. Our global presence is strengthened by a robust network of over 4000 partners, enabling us to connect with a user base exceeding 1 million worldwide. Illustrating steadfast commitment, Matrix exclusively directs its sales efforts through an extensive and well-established channel partner ecosystem. This strategic approach underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality solutions and cultivating enduring partnerships throughout the technological landscape.



Committed to leading advancements in both local and global markets, Matrix strategically prioritizes thorough research to develop state-of-the-art enterprise solutions. As a testament to our dedication to innovation, MATRIX experienced a successful presence at IFSEC 2023, South Asia\'s largest Safety and Security Expo. This exclusive event served as a platform to showcase our latest offerings in the Security and Telecom sectors. IFSEC 2023 proved to be a catalyst for collaboration with partners and system integrators, offering a distinctive opportunity to discover and foster new business opportunities.



Matrix presented its extensive range of IP Video Surveillance solutions, comprising enterprise-grade Network Video Recorders (NVRs), UL-listed Cameras, Matrix Video Management Software (VMS), and more. Our offerings are meticulously crafted to address various customer challenges, including but not limited to bandwidth optimization, storage costs, efficient multi-site office management, and proactive security measures. Matrix guarantees a customized response to all organizational requirements. The showcased Camera lineup included a variety of Matrix Ruggedized, Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras, offering resolutions from 2MP to 8MP. These cameras hold the esteemed UL Certification, affirming their compliance with global safety standards, and NEMA Certification, ensuring robust protection against environmental hazards. This dedication to certification ensures the delivery of high-clarity images essential for advanced scenario analysis.



Furthermore, Matrix exhibited its Enterprise-grade NVRs, which operate on server-based architecture and come pre-installed with Video Management Software. These NVRs offer support for redundancies and incorporate hot-swappable hard disks (HDD/SSD) with an impressive storage capacity of up to 144 TB. This integrated solution serves as evidence of Matrix\'s commitment to delivering outstanding security solutions tailored to the varied requirements of organizations.



As the exclusive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specializing in the Access Control and Time-Attendance sector, Matrix takes pride in overseeing the end-to-end development of architectural components. Ranging from panels and door controllers to readers and software, our commitment to in-house development ensures a seamless and integrated solution. During this event, Matrix showcased the COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller featuring advanced face recognition technology. This state-of-the-art device is distinguished by its integration of modern features, including Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, providing a comprehensive approach to security and health considerations. With an advanced deep learning algorithm, an impressive identification speed of under 0.5 seconds, and a substantial user capacity of 50,000, the COSEC ARGO FACE represents the epitome of security technology, addressing the evolving needs of organizations.



Adding to the exhibition\'s appeal, Matrix showcased the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, an advanced access control hub capable of overseeing up to 255 COSEC door controllers and managing 25,000 users. This versatile device serves as a crucial element in network architecture mode, facilitating a seamless connection between door controllers and servers. When operating in standalone architecture mode, it autonomously functions as the central unit for controllers, operating independently of server infrastructure. Alongside this noteworthy offering, Matrix presented its meticulously crafted extensive range of Door Controllers and Readers at the event, emphasizing Matrix\'s dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for Access Control and Time-Attendance.



As a prominent presence in the Telecom industry, Matrix showcased its compelling range of Telecom products at the upcoming exhibition. Highlighting our offerings were the Media Gateways, exemplified by the state-of-the-art SETU VFXTH Series. Notable additions to our lineup include the IP-PBXs, with a focus on the ETERNITY NENXIP50, and the Hybrid IP-PBXs, prominently featuring the ETERNITY GENX. This exhibition also featured the pure-IP SPARK200 and our high-end business IP phones, contributing to the comprehensive display of products. Matrix remains dedicated to delivering innovative and dependable solutions, solidifying our position as a key player in the Telecom sector.



Kaushal Kadakia, Head of Marketing, called out the IFSEC 2023 as a strategic platform that enhanced Matrix\'s insight into the Domestic and International markets. With the successful completion of his vision of forging meaningful connections with esteemed system integrators and pivotal business partners, he emphasized, \"This event held significant value as it allowed us to glean insights into the dynamic shifts in market demands. Such understanding empowers Matrix to refine and customize its cutting-edge telecom and security solutions, ensuring alignment with the specific needs of the industry.\"





