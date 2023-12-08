Asia Mixed On Japan GDP Figures

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as Japan's third-quarter GDP was revised downward in a surprise move, while India's central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index tumbled again, this time, losing 550.45 points, or 1.7%, to 33,307.86.
Japan's third-quarter GDP was revised downward to a 0.7% fall quarter-on-quarter, a sharper slide compared with the 0.5% decline estimated earlier. Economists had forecast that the revised figure would be unchanged at 0.5%
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 11.52 points, or 0.1%, to 16,334.37, having erased earlier gains to trade marginally below the flatline in its final hour,
In other markets
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 regained 8.18 points, or 0.2%, to 3,399.46.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index recouped 36.47 points or 1.2%, to 3,110.73.
In Taiwan, the Taiex restored 105.25 points, or 0.6%, to 17,383.99.
In Korea, the Kospi index jumped 25.78 points, or 1%, to 2,517.95.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 lopped off 0.96 points to 11,495.65.
In Australia, the ASX 200 hiked 21.57 points, or 0.3%, to 7,194.92.
