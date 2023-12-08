Western Azerbaijan Community Slams Defamatory Statements By US Congressmen, Senators

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Another slanderous letter against Azerbaijan has been produced by a group of US lawmakers and senators, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"The most ludicrous feature of the joint letter accusing Azerbaijan of "aggression against Karabakh" is that eight Azerbaijani villages taken by Armenia were referred to as "Armenian villages," the Western Azerbaijan Community said.

The Community sees this as clear evidence of the authors' illiteracy, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia.

"The agreement reached yesterday through direct contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia shows that the South Caucasus does not need the illiterate letters of US congressmen and senators, and they should abandon the policy of creating unnecessary geopolitical competition in the region," the Community noted.

As a result of negotiations between the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Armenian Prime Minister, an agreement was reached to take tangible steps to strengthen trust between the two countries. Guided by the principles of humanism, as a gesture of goodwill, Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian servicemen. Among the list of 32 persons are not and cannot be included the leaders of the notorious regime, such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, including Vagif Khachaturyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity.

In turn, Armenia, guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture, releases two Azerbaijani servicemen. In addition, as a goodwill gesture, Armenia withdraws its candidacy for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in support of Azerbaijan's candidacy. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia hope that other countries in the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan's candidature. As a kind gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the candidature of the Republic of Armenia from the Eastern European Group for membership in the COP Bureau.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will continue negotiations on the implementation of additional confidence-building measures in the near future and call on the international community to support their efforts, which will contribute to the establishment of mutual trust between the two countries and positively impact the entire South Caucasus region.

