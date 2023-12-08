Western Azerbaijan Community Slams Defamatory Statements By US Congressmen, Senators

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Another
slanderous letter against Azerbaijan has been produced by a group
of US lawmakers and senators, the Western Azerbaijan Community
said, Trend reports.
"The most ludicrous feature of the joint letter accusing
Azerbaijan of "aggression against Karabakh" is that eight
Azerbaijani villages taken by Armenia were referred to as "Armenian
villages," the Western Azerbaijan Community said.
The Community sees this as clear evidence of the authors'
illiteracy, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia.
"The agreement reached yesterday through direct contacts between
Azerbaijan and Armenia shows that the South Caucasus does not need
the illiterate letters of US congressmen and senators, and they
should abandon the policy of creating unnecessary geopolitical
competition in the region," the Community noted.
As a result of negotiations between the Presidential
Administration of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Armenian Prime
Minister, an agreement was reached to take tangible steps to
strengthen trust between the two countries. Guided by the
principles of humanism, as a gesture of goodwill, Azerbaijan
releases 32 Armenian servicemen. Among the list of 32 persons are
not and cannot be included the leaders of the notorious regime,
such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben
Vardanyan, including Vagif Khachaturyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who
committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes
against humanity.
In turn, Armenia, guided by the principles of humanism and as a
goodwill gesture, releases two Azerbaijani servicemen. In addition,
as a goodwill gesture, Armenia withdraws its candidacy for the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in support of Azerbaijan's
candidacy. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia
hope that other countries in the Eastern European Group will also
support Azerbaijan's candidature. As a kind gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the candidature of the Republic of Armenia
from the Eastern European Group for membership in the COP
Bureau.
The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will
continue negotiations on the implementation of additional
confidence-building measures in the near future and call on the
international community to support their efforts, which will
contribute to the establishment of mutual trust between the two
countries and positively impact the entire South Caucasus
region.
