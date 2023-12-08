Rocket Attack: Shrapnel Damages Houses In Several Communities In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:45 a.m. on Friday, December 8, there is information about damage to private houses in several communities in the Kyiv region as a result of the fall of debris from downed Russian missiles.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

He said that in the morning the enemy attacked the Kyiv region again, this time with missiles. The air raid lasted more than an hour and a half.

Air defense forces were active in the region.

"There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. According to the latest information, there were no casualties," noted the head of the RMA.

As of 8:45 a.m., there are reports of damage to private houses in several communities as a result of the falling debris of downed enemy targets. Windows were smashed in the houses, walls were partially destroyed. Emergency services are already working.

Kravchenko promised to provide more detailed information about the damage later.

"Operational services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the morning attack. People will be provided with all necessary assistance," he assured.

As reported, air defense destroyed all missiles flying in the direction of Kyiv in the morning on December 8.