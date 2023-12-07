Prime Minister Attends Meeting Of Arab-Islamic Summit Ministerial Committee, US House

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in the meeting of members of the ministerial committee assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, with members of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Also participating in the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr Ayman Al Safadi, and the Ambassador of Turkiye to the United States HE Hasan Murat Mercan, representing the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the military escalation, in addition to discussing efforts made to reach an immediate ceasefire, protecting defenseless civilians, and ensuring the application of the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.

Members of the Ministerial Committee called on the international community to take serious and urgent steps to ensure that relief corridors are secured to deliver urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

The members of the committee stressed the importance of activating the role of parliaments and civil society institutions to urge governments to stop the violations committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

They pointed out the importance of returning to the path of just, lasting and comprehensive peace, after de-escalation and ceasefire, by implementing international resolutions related to the two-state solution, and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.