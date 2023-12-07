Tour Traffic To Azerbaijan Increased

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

A total of 169,461 foreigners visited Azerbaijan in November 2023, which is 25 percent higher than the figure for the same period last year (135,370 people), Azernews reports, citing Director of the Research and Development Department of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Nijat Abbasli telling the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit.

"In January-November 2023, 1,893,679 tourists visited Azerbaijan, compared to 1,458,786 tourists in the same period last year. Thus, the growth is 30 percent," Nijat Abbasli stressed.

Recall that 1,602,600 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan in 2022, which is more than double the figure in 2021 (790,062).

According to statistics, Azerbaijan received more than 1.3 million travelers between January and August 2023. The increase in the inflow of tourists to Azerbaijan should reach 4 million people by 2026. Tourism in Azerbaijan has increased by 50% compared to the previous year, and by the end of the year is expected to restore the inflow of tourists to 80%. However, a part of the development of tourism also belongs to land borders.