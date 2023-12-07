Tour Traffic To Azerbaijan Increased

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A total of 169,461 foreigners visited Azerbaijan in November
2023, which is 25 percent higher than the figure for the same
period last year (135,370 people), Azernews reports, citing Director of the Research and Development Department
of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Nijat Abbasli telling the
Azerbaijan Tourism Summit.
"In January-November 2023, 1,893,679 tourists visited
Azerbaijan, compared to 1,458,786 tourists in the same period last
year. Thus, the growth is 30 percent," Nijat Abbasli stressed.
Recall that 1,602,600 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan in
2022, which is more than double the figure in 2021 (790,062).
According to statistics, Azerbaijan received more than 1.3
million travelers between January and August 2023. The increase in
the inflow of tourists to Azerbaijan should reach 4 million people
by 2026. Tourism in Azerbaijan has increased by 50% compared to the
previous year, and by the end of the year is expected to restore
the inflow of tourists to 80%. However, a part of the development
of tourism also belongs to land borders.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107557454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.