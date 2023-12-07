War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia sectors in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a war update as of 18:00 on December 7 published on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, Ukraine's defense forces are holding their positions and continue to strike the positions of the Russian invaders.

In total, 56 combat clashes took place across the front throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

Ukrainian aircraft launched five strikes on areas where enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. The units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit the enemy's jamming station.

On Tuesday, the Russians launched 3 missile strikes, 39 air strikes and 27 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

"The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 14 Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles. Twelve enemy drones were destroyed," the General Staff said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine