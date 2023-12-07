Kuwait's Al-Sanad Presents Credentials To Pope Francis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the Swiss Federation and Liechtenstein Yaqoub Al-Sanad presented his credentials as non-resident envoy to Pope Francis at the Vatican Apostolic Palace on Thursday.

In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Sanad said Kuwait is keen on bolstering relations with the Holy See, as he conveyed best wishes of the political leadership to the Pope, who wished abundance of health to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Pope Francis also extended warm greetings to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

In his address, the Holy Father said that the current time is "particularly troubled" and marked by major outbreaks of armed conflict.

Given the global dimensions of the conflicts in course, the international community is challenged, through the peaceful means of diplomacy, to seek global solutions to the grave injustices that so often are the cause of those conflicts, a statement by the Holy See press office said, quoting Pope Francis.

The Holy See is also particularly concerned for the future of (our) common home and specifically the effects of climate change and the devastation of the natural environment on the most vulnerable members of (our) human family. May the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP28, meeting in these days in Dubai, represent a historic step forward in responding with wisdom and foresight to these clear and present threats to the universal common good, it noted. (end)

