Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Call From Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday evening received a call from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, checking on His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's health condition and wishing him everlasting good health and wellness.

His Highness the Crown Prince voiced much thanks and appreciation to the Saudi Crown Prince for his sincere fraternal sentiments and appreciated his good gesture, wishing him good health and wellness and the Saudi people all progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (end)

