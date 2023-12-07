FBI Chief To Visit India Days After US Flagged Foiled Plot To Murder Khalistani Terrorist Pannun

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray is scheduled to visit India next week, confirmed the U.S. ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, at an event in Delhi on Thursday.

His visit came days after Washington accused an Indian government official of planning the assassination of Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on American soil Read: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder bid: Senior US official Jon Finer discusses investigative panel for foiled plot in IndiaDuring the FBI chief's visit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take up the issue of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun with the visiting US official, reported news agency ANI citing sources to the agency, Wray will meet officials of both the law enforcement agencies of the country, ie Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as NIA during his visit to India. However, there has been no official confirmation about the key issues that would be taken up with the FBI chief during his visit Read: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder bid: US official recognises India's commitment to probe into matterApart from confirming his visit, Eric Garcetti preferred to stay away from sharing the details as he announced the visit at a think tank event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While speaking about India-US relations at the event, Garcetti said that India was the first country where US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen went outside the United States. He highlighted how key US officials are frequently visiting India this year Read: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder bid: 'Will wait for results of India's probe,' says US

\"This was the Number 1 country she (US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen) went to outside the United States. Four times this year. The Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) just came here for the third time. Secretary of Defence (Lloyd Austin) for the second time. The FBI director is here next week,\" he said Read: Delhi Police on alert after after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to attack Parliament 'on or before Dec 13'Referring to the visit, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the visit had \"been in the works for some time.\" \"This is part of an ongoing security cooperation,\" he added week an Indian national had worked with an unnamed Indian government employee on the plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Pannun, who is also a New York City resident, said Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week response to the allegations, India expressed its concern about the accusations and assured of conducting its investigation.

