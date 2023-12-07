Yermak Discusses In Washington Possibility Of U.S. Defense Companies Working In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office (PO) Andriy Yermak and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker discussed the possibility of American defense companies working in Ukraine.

The PO reported this, Ukrinform saw.

The meeting with the special representative took place as part of Yermak's working visit to the United States.

During the meeting, the parties discussed, among other things, the Ukrainian-American Defense Industry Conference.

According to the head of the PO, Ukraine sees this event as the beginning of a promising and fruitful cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries.

"This will pave the way for a new, revived Ukrainian defense industry capable of meeting our needs for military equipment and weapons to win the war against Russia," Yermak said.

The parties noted the high level of participation of American and international defense companies in the conference.

The PO head emphasized that Ukraine is ready to provide all the necessary support for American defense companies to operate on its territory and create conditions for them to start co-production with Ukrainian manufacturers.

Among other things, they stressed the importance of insuring the risks of investment projects in Ukraine and the need to strengthen the air defense system, which will also help create clusters of defense and other industries.

The parties also discussed the vision of Ukraine's economic recovery.

As reported, the defense industry conference DFNC1: US Edition has started in Washington. It aims to deepen cooperation in arms production and technology exchange between defense companies in Ukraine and the United States.

In his speech at the conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited American defense companies to cooperate.