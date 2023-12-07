               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Women's Team Debuts In Rats And Dogs-Sidekicked Mine Action Drills (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. The first women's demining group demonstrated drills involving rats and dogs in Azerbaijan, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The International Forum on "Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," held by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations with the assistance of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), continues in Aghdam.

International experts who arrived in Aghdam were shown trainings of Azerbaijan's first women's demining group, which included the use of rats and dogs.

The crew comprises of more than 25 ladies, with 12 rats and eight dogs participating in the operations.

Following the recovery of its lands, Azerbaijan launched operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other armaments left behind by Armenian troops.

