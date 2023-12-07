Azerbaijani Women's Team Debuts In Rats And Dogs-Sidekicked Mine Action Drills (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. The first
women's demining group demonstrated drills involving rats and dogs
in Azerbaijan, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
The International Forum on "Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free
Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," held by
Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental
Organizations with the assistance of Azerbaijan National Agency for
Mine Action (ANAMA), continues in Aghdam.
International experts who arrived in Aghdam were shown trainings
of Azerbaijan's first women's demining group, which included the
use of rats and dogs.
The crew comprises of more than 25 ladies, with 12 rats and
eight dogs participating in the operations.
Following the recovery of its lands, Azerbaijan launched
operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby
traps, and other armaments left behind by Armenian troops.
