Azerbaijan, UK Sign Partnership, Cooperation Agreement


12/7/2023 5:23:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan and the UK have signed a partnership and cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

An agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani "Bridge" group of companies and the UK Concrete Canvas Limited company.

