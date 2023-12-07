Nuclear power key appears to be vital compound for ‘net zero’ objectives by 2025

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT on Monday, Princess Mthombeni, a nuclear communication specialist and founder of the Africa for Nuclear YouTube channel, emphasized the indispensable role of atomic energy in the industrialization and development of the African continent.



Speaking during the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, Mthombeni highlighted the imperative for Africa to contribute to the global objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, asserting that "there is no net zero 2050 without the inclusion of nuclear."



During the United Nation's Climate Change Conference in Dubai on December 2, a significant development unfolded as 22 nations, including the United States, Canada, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, pledged to triple their nuclear energy capacity.



Mthombeni's insights underscore the growing recognition of nuclear power as a pivotal element in the transition towards sustainable and low-carbon energy sources.



Notably, Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and Uganda emerged as active participants in this global commitment, sending some of the largest delegations to the conference, according to the UN membership list. Nigeria, in particular, demonstrated its commitment by dispatching 1,411 representatives, surpassing all other nations, followed by Morocco with 823 and Kenya with 765.



The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP 28, serves as a crucial platform for international collaboration and policy discussions on mitigating the impacts of climate change. Against the backdrop of this influential gathering, Mthombeni's advocacy for nuclear energy as an indispensable component for African progress aligns with the broader global efforts to address environmental challenges while advancing economic development.



As the world collectively seeks solutions to meet ambitious net-zero targets, the discourse around nuclear power gains prominence, with Princess Mthombeni's insights shedding light on its significance, particularly in the context of Africa's aspirations for industrialization and sustainable growth.



MENAFN07122023000045015687ID1107552186