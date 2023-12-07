African nations annul deals with France

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, the military governments of Mali and Niger have chosen to terminate longstanding treaties with France, focusing on tax cooperation. The joint announcement, made in a statement on Tuesday, revealed the annulment of a 1972 agreement between Mali and France, aimed at preventing double taxation and establishing rules of reciprocal assistance in various tax matters. A similar convention between Niger and France was also revoked, marking a departure from historical collaborations.



The statement, shared on social media by Mali's foreign ministry, cited the "persistent hostile attitude of France" and the perceived imbalance in the agreements as reasons for the decision. The governments of Mali and Niger argued that the agreements had resulted in a considerable financial shortfall for their nations, alleging a violation of international cooperation norms.



This move follows a series of actions taken by the military rulers of Mali and Niger to sever ties with France, a former key ally across various sectors, including security. Notably, in September, Mali and Niger, along with Burkina Faso, inked a charter to establish the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) following the withdrawal of French troops from their respective countries. The aim of this new alliance is to collectively combat external and internal security threats. The decision to cancel tax cooperation agreements further underscores the shift in diplomatic relations between the West African nations and France.



This development is part of a broader geopolitical realignment in the Sahel region, as Mali and Niger, along with Chad and Mauritania, previously members of the Paris-backed G5 Sahel agreement, have witnessed a collapse in the wake of military coups in the region. The termination of tax treaties serves as a manifestation of these nations asserting their independence and reshaping diplomatic engagements in response to perceived challenges and imbalances in their relationships with France.



