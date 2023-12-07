Egypt Denounces Israel's Actions In Gaza As Violations Of International Law

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Loza has vehemently condemned the ongoing Israeli bombardment of civilian areas in the Gaza Strip, along with the crippling siege and systematic deprivation of essential resources, labeling these actions as severe breaches of international humanitarian law.

These remarks were made during Loza's representation of the Foreign Minister at a virtual conference on Wednesday. The conference, a follow-up to the Paris Summit on Gaza's humanitarian crisis, was convened by the French Foreign Minister and saw participation from numerous donor nations, UN bodies, and international and regional entities.

In his address, the Deputy Foreign Minister underscored the need for the global community to unite in securing an immediate and lasting ceasefire, ensuring swift and unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, and addressing the dire humanitarian conditions.

He reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's resilience, its ongoing humanitarian aid to Gaza residents, and its firm stance against the forced relocation of Palestinians from both the West Bank and Gaza.

Loza urged all nations to acknowledge the State of Palestine and endorse its full United Nations membership. He emphasized that establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions, remains the sole path to Middle Eastern peace.