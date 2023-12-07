War Update: Ninety-One Combat Clashes In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine reported 91 combat engagements with Russian invasion forces across the front line.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched two missiles and 80 air strikes, as well as 85 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Russian terrorist attacks caused civilian casualties and destruction to civilian infrastructure, the report reads.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided missile.

Also, from the early hours of Thursday, the Russians launched 18 Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones, of which 15 were intercepted.

Polish trucker blockade holds up Ukraine's volunteer military aid - Reuters

Russian airstrikes targeted Krasny Khutir, Chernihiv region, Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Pishchane, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Serebrianske forestry, Luhansk region; Terny, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Stupochky, Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, and Rivnopil of Donetsk region; Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Tyahinka, Krynky, and Lvove in Kherson region.

More than 160 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remained without significant changes.

Ukraine's envoy tells UNSC of new Russiancrimes, execution of POWs

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas close to the Ukrainian border, engaging in active subversion and reconnaissance efforts to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian forces to more threatening zones.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the Sinkivka area, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainians repelled six Russian attacks in the Terni, Vesele, and Rozdolivka districts of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. The Ukrainian defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment and gaining a foothold.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy attacks as the Russians keep trying to besiege the town. The Ukrainians firmly hold their defenses, inflicting significant losses on enemy troops. Ukraine repelled 34 Russian attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region, where they repelled 17 Russian attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian assault effort north of Novodonetsk.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas west of Verbove, Novoprokopivka, and Robotyne.

At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the invading troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainians hold gained positions on the left bank of the Dnipro, engaging in counter-battery combat and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force has launched 11 strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters, also hitting a command post and three air defense systems.

Ukraine's missile forces damaged a Russian combat helicopter, an air defense system, also hitting three manpower clusters, an ammunition depot, and two artillery systems.