Army Sends Medical Supplies To Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza's Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Wednesday sent more medical supplies to the newly-established Jordanian field hospital in Gaza's Khan Yunis neighbourhood.

The 23-truck aid convoy carried medical and fuel supplies and food assistance to the field hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip, dubbed "Field Hospital Special /2".



The facility in Gaza's second largest city was established early in November upon directives of His Majesty King Abdullah.

Jordan is running two field hospitals in war Gaza, the first was established in 2009 following the Israeli war on the besieged strip in 2008.

Jordan has recently set up a new field hospital in Nablus in the occupied West Bank, in addition to general surgery stations in Jenin and Ramallah.



JAF said that the field hospital in Khan Yunis includes emergency rooms, a gender-segregated ICU unit, 41 incubators, an obstetrics and gynaecology department, a laboratory, an X-ray machine, a sterilisation room in addition to 41 beds and two operating rooms for emergency surgeries.



