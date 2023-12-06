               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish President Plans To Visit Hungary


12/6/2023 7:17:13 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Hungary,Erdogan said during a speech after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Türkiye, Trend reports.

The Turkish President noted that the visit is scheduled for December 18.

Erdogan also said that he plans to visit Greece on December 7.

MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107549330

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search