Turkish President Plans To Visit Hungary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Hungary,Erdogan said during a
speech after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Türkiye,
Trend reports.
The Turkish President noted that the visit is scheduled for
December 18.
Erdogan also said that he plans to visit Greece on December
7.
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107549330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.