Charter Of Police Academy Of Azerbaijani Ministry Of Internal Affairs Amended - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Charter of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has been amended, Azernews reports.

This was reflected in the relevant decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to the decree, admission to the Academy is improved.

On the basis of comprehensive secondary or secondary special education, a service contract is formed with individuals to be enrolled for full-time study at the Academy's bachelor's level of higher education. The announcement of admission to the bachelor's level of higher education includes information about the requirement to sign this contract. After the conclusion of the contract on service in the internal affairs agency, the above-mentioned individuals are admitted to the Academy by order of the Head of the Academy.