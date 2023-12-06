MSME-Centric Kolkata VDP Tackles Market Access Challenges

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Dec 6 (KNN) The MSME-Development & Facilitation office (DFO) in Kolkata initiated a two-day Vendor Development Programme (VDP) at the Indian Institute of Packaging, Kolkata on Tuesday, reported Millennium Post.

The initiative, aligned with the Union MSME Ministry's Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme, aims to fortify the marketing capabilities crucial for MSME growth and survival amid post-Covid challenges.

The programme was inaugurated by key figures including D. Mitra, Joint Director of MSME-DFO, Kolkata.

He highlighted the significance of such programs in identifying emerging demands and showcasing the capabilities of small-scale entrepreneurs, as reported by Millennium Post.

The VDP covers vital topics such as the Public Procurement Policy for MSEs, Vendor Registration Procedure for CPSUs and Government Departments, Government E-Marketplace (GeM), and the Marketing Assistance Scheme.

Expected participants include major entities like GRSE, Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL), Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL), ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia, Balmer Lawree, MSTC, Eastern Railways, Coal India Limited, Damoder Valley Corporation (DVC) and more.

The VDP focuses on challenges faced by MSMEs in exploring new markets and retaining existing ones post-Covid, reported Millennium Post.

With a focus on effective market implementation of the Public Procurement Policy for MSMEs – 2012 (amended in 2018), the program strives to enhance product marketability and support the growth of MSMEs.

The initiative aligns with the broader objective of the Union Ministry of MSME to provide comprehensive support to the MSME sector through strategic schemes and programs.

(KNN Bureau)