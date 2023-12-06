From Nehru's Two Mistakes To Calling Article 370 Terrorism's Root Cause, Here's What Amit Shah Said In Lok Sabha

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday. While speaking at a debate on the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Article 370 the root cause of terrorism his Lok Sabha speech, Amit Shah pointed out two mistakes of former prime minister the late Jawaharlal Nehru that harmed Kashmir the most said that the decision to declare a ceasefire and taking the internal issue to the United Nations were the two major mistakes of Jawaharlal Nehru due to which Kashmiris suffered the most. Here are the top quotes from the home minister's speech at Lok Sabha today Read:
Election Results: Amit Shah thanks Telangana for support even as BJP loses to Congress, set to form govt in 3 statesAmit Shah's top quotes in Lok Sabha todayWhile speaking on the debate on one of the bills, Amit Shah said,“Two mistakes that happened due to the decision of (former PM) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru due to which Kashmir had to suffer for many years. The first is to declare a ceasefire - when our army was winning, the ceasefire was imposed. If there had been a ceasefire after three days, PoK would have been a part of India today. The second is to take our internal issue to the UN.”
Also Read: Parliament Winter session Day 2: Discussion to be held on J-K Reservation Act, economic situationTalking about one of the bills, Amit Shah said that the JK bill would give representation in the assembly to those who had to leave Kashmir due to terrorism Read: 'PM Modi, Amit Shah ensured bloodless political solution, Kashmir is not Gaza': Shehla RashidOne of two bills on Jammu and Kashmir seeks to nominate two Kashmiri Migrant community members, including a woman, to the assembly, he added Read: Halal ban? 'There's no decision...', says Amit Shah in poll-bound TelanganaApart from calling out past governments of Congress for failing to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he also criticised the party on other fronts as well.“Congress has done the greatest harm to Other Backward Classes,\" Shah said while giving credit to PM Narendra Modi for the recent welfare work done for the backward classes about the economic boost in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article-370, Amit Shah highlighted the boom of the entertainment industry in the region.\"The first theatre was made in multiplex in 2021 after the abrogation of Article 370. Over 100 films are being shot in the valley and the bank loan proposals for over 100 movie theatres are under process,\" he said the situation of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during the Congress government, Amit Shah highlighted the massive reduction of incidents of stone pelting between 2004-2014 and 2014-2023. He also called 'Article 370 the root cause of terrorism.“During the 1994-2004 period, a total of 40,164 incidents of terrorism were registered. During the 2004-2014 period, a total of 7,217 incidents of terrorism took place. During the 2014-2023 period, under the Narendra Modi government, the total incidents of terrorism registered have been around 2,000, which marks a 70% reduction in the incidents of terrorism from what it was earlier,” he said.
