Russian Troops Shell Podoly In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Two

Russian troops fired on Podoly in the Kupiansk district, in the Kharkiv region, two people were injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, around 9:30 a.m., two local residents were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Podoly, in the Kupiansk district. One of the victims was taken to the hospital, the other was treated on the spot," the head of the administration said.

In addition, at 10:05 a.m., the Russians struck again at Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district.

"As of now, there is no information on casualties and destruction," noted Syniehubov.

As reported, on December 5, the building of the Kozacha Lopan medical outpatient clinic was destroyed as a result of Russian artillery strikes. Medical vehicles, the central gas pipeline system, and power lines were also damaged.