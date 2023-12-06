Ukraine's Defense Minister Calls On U.S. Lawmakers To Continue Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of a working trip to the U.S., Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine met with the heads of three House committees, stating the importance of supporting Ukraine in 2024.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"I stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine through 2024. Air superiority, strengthening of air defense capabilities, drones, e-warfare systems, artillery and ammunition is what our soldiers need on the battlefield today," Umerov said.

As noted, on top agenda is support for Ukraine and strengthening of defense cooperation, including launching joint production with the U.S. During the trip, the minister and his delegation met with the heads of House committees: Michael Rogers of the Armed Services Committee, Michael McCall of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Michael Turner of the Intelligence Committee.

Separately, the minister of defense emphasized the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and monitoring compliance with the restrictions already imposed.

"Today, the aggressor is boosting arms production. First of all, this is about drones. So, sanctions are not enough. Today, Russia is a threat to the whole world. Ukraine and the civilized world can stop the Kremlin's terrorist regime today. To this end, we need the support of our allies," Umerov added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the visit to the U.S., the Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov met with the heads of House committees and members of the Ukrainian Caucus in Congress.

