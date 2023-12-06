(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Primax Electronics Showcases Unique Content Creation Products, Smart Access Solutions, and Innovative PC Peripherals at CES 2024" data-link=" Electronics Showcases Unique Content Creation Products, Smart Access Solutions, and Innovative PC Peripherals at CES 2024" class="whatsapp">Shar A wide range of new customizable solutions for better user experiences, gaming, content creation and public safety



CES Booth No. 1713

Las Vegas, Westgate January 9-12, 2024

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2023 - Primax Electronics Ltd. (TWSE: 4915) today announced its participation in CES 2024, where it will showcase a wide range of products and technologies. As a leading ODM manufacturer with expertise in interface, visual and audio solutions, CES provides the ultimate platform for Primax to connect and collaborate with existing and potential partners, allowing it to display its one-stop-shop and high-quality customizable solutions to the world.Primax's Haptic ForcePad simulates tactile experiences to fingertips based on application, making it a powerful tool that engages users' sense of touch to enhance digital interactions. By providing tactile sensations and vibrations, Primax's haptic feedback adds a new dimension to user experiences, creating more immersive, intuitive, and memorable interactions. Design-wise, Primax ensures zero dead-zone, and a uniform force is present across touchpads of all sizes, allowing user feedback to be precise and true.Afraid of spills and stains? Primax's ultra-portable, wireless waterproof keyboard features a special 3D-seal with the thinnest double-layer PU, at just 0.07mm, which allows it to be waterproof, comfortable, and avoids stains and is easy to clean with sprays and wipes.Consumers are increasingly using live video streaming apps to interact with friends, family and followers. With live streaming going mainstream, Primax is offering content creators advanced solutions for live streaming, podcasting, video editing, and video conferencing. Our line-up includes a range of control decks and webcasters for PC or mobile devices, supporting both live streaming and post-production applications. Primax's full product range for content creation showcases our commitment to deliver flexible, convenient, and high-performance solutions to meet diverse user demand.Primax's AI Smart Camera has ultra-clear video capture with AI-enhanced functions allowing it to auto-follow and provide powerful beautification functions to its users. Capable of up to 4K ultra-high resolution, Primax's AI Smart Camera produces clear and vibrant pictures, even in low-light environment, making it an ideal upgrade for video conferences and gaming.Primax's turnkey premium wireless gaming headset features both boom and boomless microphones, allowing users to communicate in any style for different occasions. Primax's active noise cancelation technology reduces unwanted background noise, and our wireless gaming headset offers a unique ultra-lightweight design that allows prolonged usage without discomfort.For system integrators, Primax has announced a new series of smart access locks and doorbells, elevating connectivity, and security, while offering customization options to our customers.WallE-S offers multiple unlocking options using passcodes, 3D facial recognition, NFC cards, mobile apps, and traditional keys. Primax's cutting-edge structure light 3D facial recognition ensures instant recognition in under one second, maintaining high accuracy in both daylight and nighttime. Primax's scalable facial recognition infrastructure has a maximum capacity of over 10,000 faces, making it a perfect choice for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).Scott-M provides high accuracy of smart access for homes and SMBs, using 3D 2NIR technology for variable lighting conditions. Integrated with WiFi 6 with support for Matter, Scott-M allows connections to wireless networks for increased security and reliability.Buzz-HaLow is a groundbreaking doorbell solution that revolutionizes the concept of connectivity and security. Leveraging WiFi HaLow technology, Buzz-HaLow boasts unparalleled connectivity with strong penetration capability and extreme long-range wireless communication of over 1 kilometer. Designed for application integrators and specialist distributors catering to large estates, buildings, off-site entrances, and off-grid structures, Buzz-HaLow is poised to redefine standards in connectivity and security.Hashtag: #PRIMAX #CES2024 #Innovation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Primax Electronics Ltd.

As a leading supplier of best-in-class solutions for information, electronics, and consumer products, Primax provides customers with a one-stop-shop solution for interface, visual and audio technologies. Primax's end-to-end smart IoT engineering and integration capabilities would allow business partners smarter access and take advantage of its wide array of technologies. For more product information and insights, visit us at:







Primax Electronics Ltd.