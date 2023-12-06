Huawei Explores Path To Net Zero Campus At 3Rd Smart City Expo Doha 2023 With UDC And Qatari Diar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Huawei, the global tech giant, collaborated with Qatari Diar, the leading real estate firm and United Development Company (UDC) master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands to host a high-profile media round table on the sidelines of the 3rd Smart City Expo Doha.

Huawei unveiled its Net Zero Campus Framework in June 2023, offering a comprehensive guide for campuses to develop a net zero carbon emissions roadmap. This framework, designed to advance sustainable development, aligns with the priorities of Qatar's government.

The framework recommends a stepwise approach, beginning with smart campus solutions and progressing to net zero energy and net zero carbon campuses.

Safder Nazir, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, stated:“At Huawei, we believe in the transformative power of technology to create a sustainable future. Our Net Zero Campus Framework, including Huawei's Carbon Conscious ICT approach is a testament of our commitment to supporting Qatar's vision for smart and sustainable cities. Huawei's engagement with innovative smart city developers, such as UDC and Qatari Diar, reflects its commitment to supporting Qatar in realizing its sustainability goals.”

Khalifa Al Mana, Senior Manager, City Control Center, and Smart Operations, Qatari Diar, expressed:“The media round table highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainable urban development. Qatari Diar is proud to collaborate with Huawei and UDC to explore solutions contributing to our commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 and promoting environmental stewardship.”

Ala'aldeen Farhan Ali Al-Soukni, Head of Quality, Safety and Environment at UDC, said:“UDC is dedicated to creating environmentally conscious urban spaces, and our collaboration with Huawei is a step towards realising this commitment. The Net Zero Campus Framework provides a strategic roadmap, and our discussions at the media round table emphasized the collective efforts needed to transition towards a sustainable future.”