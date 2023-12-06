US dollar approaches one-week high against major currencies

(MENAFN) The US dollar demonstrated a resurgence in its value on Tuesday, approaching a one-week high against major currencies, setting the stage for potential shifts in investor expectations regarding interest rates. The looming release of employment data has heightened anticipation, with the market closely monitoring potential impacts on the trajectory of interest rate expectations.



Early in the day, the euro faced headwinds following comments from Isabel Schnabel, a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank. Schnabel, in an interview with Reuters, emphasized that the possibility of raising interest rates is currently off the table, citing a "significant" decline in inflation.



In the realm of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin maintained stability near its highest level since April of the previous year, hovering around USD42,000. This stability comes against the backdrop of recent weeks witnessing a decline in the dollar, prompting investors to view cash as a high-risk asset.



Investor attention is particularly focused on the upcoming release of the US non-farm payrolls report for November, scheduled for Friday. The outcome of this report is poised to have a substantial impact on market sentiment and shape expectations regarding economic recovery and potential shifts in monetary policy.



The dollar index experienced a 0.1 percent uptick, reaching its highest level in nearly a week. Analysts attribute this rise to a cessation of the intense selling pressure witnessed by the dollar in recent weeks. In November, the dollar index recorded its most significant monthly decline in a year, falling by almost three percent. The nuanced dynamics in currency markets underscore the sensitivity to economic data releases and the intricate interplay of factors influencing global currencies.

