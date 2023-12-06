President Ilham Aliyev Attends Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments And Challenges Int'l Conference (PHOTO) (LIVE)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6.
Co-organized by
ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International
Relations, the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years.
Accomplishments and Challenges" gets underway with the
participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev at ADA University, Trend reports.
The event brings together 60 experts representing 30
countries.
