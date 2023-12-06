               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Attends Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments And Challenges Int'l Conference (PHOTO) (LIVE)


12/6/2023 2:19:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" gets underway with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at ADA University, Trend reports.

The event brings together 60 experts representing 30 countries.

