Five Accolades For Emirates At 2023 World Travel Awards

Dubai: Emirates has swept up five accolades at the prestigious 2023 World Travel Awards Grand Final. Emirates was named the World's Leading Airline for the Middle East, Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment, Leading Airline Brand and Leading First Class. Emirates loyalty program Skywards was also crowned the World's Leading Rewards Programme.

The airline won the World's Leading Airline for the Middle East award for the third consecutive year and World's Leading Rewards Programme award for the last 10 out of 12 ceremonies.

Every year, World Travel Awards' Grand Tour scours the globe for excellence, awarding regional tourism and travel organisations, with a culmination in the Grand Final where winners go head-to-head for top honours. Marking its 30th anniversary, World Travel Awards is globally recognized as one of the industry's most prestigious honours programmes.

This year, Emirates has been widely recognized for its industry leadership across a broad range of categories, including its recent double win for Best Airline in the World and Best Airline in the Middle East at the 2023 ULTRAs, as voted by global travellers. The airline was also crowned the 2024 APEX World Class Airline and the 2024 IFSA award for Best Onboard Amenity, and won Transport and Logistics Company of the year at the Gulf Business Awards 2023.

