SANY India Expands Its Network By Adding A New Dealership In Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, December 5th, 2023: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, has announced its association with Om Infracore as their authorised dealer for Chhattisgarh. SANY India has inaugurated the 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) Head Office in Raipur to oversee its operations in Chhattisgarh.



The new office is poised to meet growing demand of Sany\'s construction equipment and heavy machinery in this region and establish a crucial link between Customers and Company.



The Raipur Office will cater to various territories like Raigarh, Bilaspur, Korba, Durg, Ambikapur & Jagdalpur etc. and our existing 307 machines operating in this region. Sany Bharat and Om Infracore are confident that this 3S office will enrich customer experience and capture market in this region with optimum operational efficiency.



The new office was inaugurated in presence of following Sany officials Mr. Shashank Pandey (Business Head for Excavators and Motor Graders), Mr. Vishwajeet Singh (Regional Manager for Excavators and Motor Graders) and also Officials from Om Infracore, Mr. Prahlad Agrawal (Partner), Mr. Abhishek Chakraborty (Partner).



Speaking on the occasion Mr. Shashank Pandey (Business Head for Excavators and Motor Graders), SANY Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd. Said, \"We are extremely happy that our association with Om Infracore is further strengthened with the inauguration of the 3S Office in Raipur. I am delighted to say that we have done an incredible job in this part of the country. This new facility will definitely enhance scalability option and facilitate Om Infracore in establishing brand Sany in a much more concerted way.\" Commenting on the 3S concept, he further added, \"The 3S facility has been envisioned to provide the best possible retail experience to our customers. The entire process from product sales to spare parts and service requirements can happen seamlessly at one location. As always, we will extend our steadfast support to Om Infracore for their future Marketing and technical needs.\"



Mr. Prahlad Agrawal (Partner – Om Infracore) said \"As we the sole dealer for Chhattisgarh, we will be the steadfast pillar for Sany in Chhattisgarh and extend our full cooperation as far as their branding, marketing and training activities are concerned. Moving ahead we are confident to create new sales records in coming months.\" As the construction equipment market is gaining prominence rapidly – this expansion will be seen as a significant to capture new markets and expand customer base.\"





ABOUT SANY India



SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.



The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 260 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. SANY has more than 25000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. SANY India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments due to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise. With the Government of India\'s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ashwani Kumar Singh

Email :...